Young-Williams Animal Center reaches capacity, offers $17 special

Young-Williams Animal Center is currently at capacity for dogs.

The shelter is offering a St/ 'Pet'rick's Day special with low-cost adoption fees for all adult dogs Thursday, March 12, through Tuesday, March 17.

During this time the adoption fee will only be $17. Potential adopters are encouraged to wear green for St. Patrick's Day when they visit the shelter.

Every animal adopted during the $17 special promotion will receive the same services covered by the regular adoption fees, which include a veterinary exam, spay/neuter surgery, some standard vaccinations and a microchip with registration. All adopters will be screened by the shelter staff.

“We’ve seen an unusually high intake of dogs over the past week, and now we really need the public’s help,” says Janet Testerman, chief executive officer of Young-Williams Animal Center. “Due to the high capacity of dogs, we hope to see a lot of potential adopters who are looking to add to their families starting now through March 17. These dogs deserve a second chance, and we hope to be lucky enough to find all of them forever homes.”

Young-Williams Animal Center is running out of sufficient space for the intake of additional lost, surrendered and stray dogs that arrive daily and is asking the community to help in two important ways:

1) If you’ve lost a pet, please visit Young-Williams Animal Center at 3201 Division St., to look for your furry family member. The lost-and-found section of the shelter is full, and many animals have been there for several days or longer.

Reclaiming pets not only brings your pet home, but it also frees space for another animal in need. The shelter keeps all lost animals for a minimum three-day hold before it is considered unclaimed and ready for adoption or other placement.

2) If you are considering pet ownership, please adopt now. Young-Williams Animal Center has many dogs of all sizes, ages and breeds that are waiting for a loving home.

For more information about Young-Williams Animal Center, call 865-215-6599 or visit https://www.young-williams.org/.

