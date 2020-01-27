Young athletes, coaches and mothers on board helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant

A helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California, Sunday afternoon killing nine people.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were killed in the crash.

Bryant and his daughter had been expected at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for a basketball game. Gianna was expected to play and Kobe Bryant was expected to coach, according to Lady Mavericks' team director Evelyn Morales.

While police have not released the names of all passengers on board, family members of some victims have confirmed their deaths.

John Altobelli, the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College, was one of the nine victims.

Altobelli's brother, Tony Altobelli, told CNN Altobelli's daughter Alyssa and wife Keri were also killed in the crash. Altobelli was a former assistant baseball coach at the University of Houston, the school said.

Tony Altobelli told CNN Alyssa and Gianna were teammates at the Mamba Academy. The family would often fly with Alyssa to attend her games.

Altobelli, 56, leaves behind a son and a daughter, according to an OCC Pirate Athletics news release.

Altobelli was preparing to begin his 28th season with the Pirates. In 2019, he led the team to the state baseball championship.

"He truly personified what it means to be a baseball coach. The passion that he put into the game, but more importantly his athletes, was second to none -- he treated them like family," Coast Athletic Director Jason Kehler said. "Our deepest condolences go out to the Altobelli family during this time of tragedy."

Christina Mauser, an assistant girls basketball coach at K-8 private school in Orange County also died in the crash.

"My kids and I are devastated," Mauser's husband, Matt, wrote on Facebook. "We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the well wishes they mean so much."

Sarah Chester and her daughter, Payton, were also passengers on the helicopter, according to a Facebook post by Todd Schmidt, principal at Harbor View Elementary School, where Payton attended.

"While the world mourns the loss of a dynamic athlete and humanitarian, I mourn the loss of two people just as important... their impact was just as meaningful, their loss will be just as keenly felt, and our hearts are just as broken," Schmidt said.

Officials said the pilot was also killed during the crash.

