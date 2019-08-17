Young girl sends apology letter after taking rock from GSMNP

One young girl had a great trip to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, but she left feeling a little guilty.

Karina visited Deep Creek and loved it so much, she had to take a piece home with her.

The Great Smoky National Park shared a post on Facebook of the letter Karina sent in apologizing for her souvenir.

The young girl wrote a letter and mailed the rock back to the park apologizing for taking it.

"I loved it so much, I wanted to have a souvenir to come home with me," Karina wrote. "So I took a rock."

Park Rangers warn visitors that what is in the park should stay in the park, "If every visitor took a rock home, that would mean 11 million rocks would be gone from the park every year," park rangers said in a statement.

GSMNP officials also said the rocks provide homes for hundreds of creatures.

The young girl tried to make up for her actions by including a donation with her letter and a drawing of her favorite spot.

