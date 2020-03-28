Young musician brings joy to neighbors

Twelve-year-old Hunter Simmons enjoys playing his saxophone.

Everyday around 4 p.m. he steps outside to refine his craft.

Simmons had no idea he had neighbors looking forward to hear him play, until his dad found post on the neighborhood Next Door app.

Source: (WVLT)

"I saw a cute little article about a young musician who apparently had been learning to play the instrument. I t was titled missing the Pink Panther."- Scott Simmons | Hunter's Father

That post was created by Diane Morrison who lives a couple of miles away. It received a lot of attention from other neighbors in the area who also enjoyed hearing him play, especially with many inside of their homes during the quarantine.

"I'm on the porch pretty much all the time. And just listening to the beginnings of someone learning to play. I really started looking forward to it, and then he really started getting good." -Diane Morrison

Morrison has Multiple sclerosis, making it difficult to do certain activities. She says listening to the young musician helps to bring her joy.

"Music is feelings. And it's really nice to have someone share their feelings in this way. It felt like it was personal." -Diane Morrison

Simmons says hearing the outpour of love from the community encourages him to continue to play.

