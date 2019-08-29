Your Fall Outlook for 2019

Are you ready for cooler days and nights? Maybe it's the fall colors that you're most looking forward to. The Autumn months are a busy time of year, between football and tourism to the Smoky Mountains especially.

Meteorological fall is September, October, and November, while the Autumnal Equinox is September 23rd this year. And, we'll see and feel some changes as we move through September.

HURRICANE SEASON CONTINUES

First, we are still dealing with Hurricane Season. In fact, the tropics are the most active in September in the Atlantic! This means the odds of tropical storms developing, reaching hurricane status, and even becoming a Category 3 or greater are all greater in September. Hurricane season continues through the end of November.

The rest of this season is also trending to be slightly above normal for having an active season. The National Hurricane Center expects to have 10 to 17 named storms in the Atlantic, 5 to 9 of which are hurricanes, and 2 to 4 becoming at least a Category 3.

TEMPERATURES & RAINFALL

It has been a hotter than normal year and precipitation has been well above average. (Knoxville has a 14+ inch surplus in rainfall as of the end of August.)

So, it probably doesn't come as a shot that temperature trend for September, October, and November is looking to be slightly above average. September averages highs in the low 80s, and lows near 60. October average highs in the low 70s, and lows near 50 degrees. And, November slides down to average high of 60 degrees, and lows closer to 40s.

A trend change for fall that is hopefully good news, is that the fall precipitation trend is to be average. The tropics do keep the above average rainfall East of the Smoky Mountains. September average rainfall is 3.24" for Knoxville, 2.51" in October, and 4.01" in November.

FALL FOLIAGE CHANGING

The temperatures and precipitation ultimately impact the changing of the fall leaves. With the cooler weather, the tree's chlorophyll breaks down, leaving other chemicals that trigger that color change to yellows, oranges, and reds.

The vibrant colors are more likely when late summer is dry, but the rest of the year has come with plentiful rain. So, we are definitely on track for a rich spectrum of fall foliage.

As we move into fall, the weather has to continue to accommodate this change. Clear weather is a big help! Sunny days and cool, clear nights encourage that chemical change in those leaves. So, sticking with at least average rainfall in the fall as the potential to help as well.

WHEN THE FALL COLORS PEAK

With a national view, Eastern Kentucky to East Tennessee is known for mid-October being a great time for fall colors. The trick is here is our beautiful elevation changes. This year's rain helps the

The higher the elevation, the earlier the change in color. Early to mid October, the color slowly creeps down from the highest peaks of the Smoky Mountains. By Mid October, elevations above 3,500 to 4,000 feet will already put on a show. That then slides down the Smokies, and spreads across the mountains, Plateau, and hills of East Tennessee and Southeastern for late October. The Valley generally has the peak fall color by November.

With the slightly above above average temperature trend, this can delay the fall leaves changing color a bit. Anytime heavier rain or stronger winds come in, it can knock a lot of leaves off the trees.

AUTUMN ALLERGIES

It's time for Ragweed season. It grows so easily along roadways, riverbanks, and open fields, making our area a perfect breeding ground.

Ragweed has already started blooming around our area, with the high rainfall this year. So, the high ragweed counts will stay high, especially in September and October. With some slightly above average temperatures, grasses can still bloom and add to the itch for allergy sufferers through October.

By November, the colder average temperatures help to slow the weeds and grasses, but after a good rain we can still have high mold counts.