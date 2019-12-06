Your Forecast: Friday showers to some weekend sun

The chance for rain on this Friday is scattered but light rain, but next week's front comes with heavier downpours and a strong cold snap.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds and sprinkles moved in early, with mild morning lows, especially the further west you live. Knoxville had a low of 38, Crosville 43, but it was 30 in Harlan.

Friday comes with scattered rain showers, and a high of 52 degrees.

Don't cancel plans over today's weather. We have mostly light rain, up to around a tenth of an inch of rain, but an isolated quarter of an inch is possible. We have a 40% coverage of our area from the morning through the afternoon, with isolated evening showers leftover.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tonight will be mostly to partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.

This weekend is fairly quiet, with sunshine back for Saturday afternoon. The high will be around 55 degrees. Then Sunday comes with increasing clouds Sunday. An isolated shower will be possible, mainly late, on Sunday.

The next cold front approaches to start the week. We'll have scattered showers building on Monday, and becoming rainy at times. The rain will be heavy at times on into Tuesday, with more than 1 inch of total rainfall likely for much of our area.

We're watching the pace of the cold air on the backside of this system, because that's when we could see the change from rain to some snow showers. The potential for a change to snow is possible, as of now, Tuesday evening into the overnight predominately outlining the Valley. Then some mountain snow showers early Wednesday, before all the clouds clear out.

We'll keep you updated on the latest on WVLT News!

Heather Haley

Chief Meteorologist

