'Your haircut can wait': Salons consider closing during coronavirus spread

As coronavirus infects the service industry, many salons are questioning whether to close. Their decision could mean you can't get a haircut, while stylists won't get a check.

Lox Salon opened in Knoxville's Old City 14 years ago as a vegan, eco-friendly company. "That's when there wasn't much in the Old City. We've been here all fourteen years and seen the Old City grow quite a bit," Brynn Crowell, the owner said.

Friday morning, Lox was one of the last few businesses open as many restaurants and bars closed amid coronavirus health concerns. But soon Lox is closing too. At the end of the day Friday, the salon announced it would close for at least two weeks.

There's no state mandate on salons yet. "I have friends in other states shutting down. I thought it would be proactive for us to do the same."

Many salons have followed suit. Gambuzza's Barbershop and Salon Visage announced they would close at the end of the day Saturday until further notice. "For now, all appointments from March 22 - April 6 will be cancelled. At this time, we are unable to reschedule your appointment, as we do not have a firm reopen date," they said in an email statement to customers.

Belleza Salon & Spa announced it would close as well until April 6.

Crowell said customers should not try to cut their own hair during this time.

"People will have to grow out their hair and see their natural color for a couple weeks until we reopen. I worry for them too to make sure they are safe. Your haircut can wait," Crowell said.

Employees' paychecks will have to wait as well. Crowell encouraged customers to purchase gift cards in the meantime. The salon will also have curbside product pick-up to bring in some income.

"Because I don't know how long it will last, it's definitely going to affect my business. We're a service industry. If we can't see clients, we're not making money. It's definitely going to take a toll."

Not every salon is closing. Some are increasing sanitation practices like Top Knox Beauty Bar. Owner Jason Pinyon told WVLT News Reporter Robert Grant that they have seen more than normal cancellations. He said they have waived cancellation policies but still recommends calling ahead.

The salon has increased sanitation policies including cleaning before and after each client and following CDC guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.