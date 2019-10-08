Youth Advisory Board hosts movie night in the park

The City of Oak Ridge Youth Advisory Board will host a free Movie Night in the Park event Friday Oct. 11.

The event will be held in A.K. Bissell Park in partnership with the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department and Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention.

Movie-goers will get to enjoy free popcorn and drinks while watching the Disney film "The Haunted Mansion."

The free event is open to the public and was designed to provide a drug and alcohol-free event for teens.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for outdoor seating.

