Youth organization looks for MVP's

Yoke, a faith-based non-profit organization that focuses on mentoring teens in East Tennessee, is asking for members to sign up to become 'M.V.P.' donors.

The group, serving Blount, Knox, Jefferson and Grainger counties, needs what they are calling Monthly Vital Partners to donate to communities in need.

The group said the money raised will help children take part in various camps and after school activities.

"People that support us financially enable us to get out, and provide resources for all of the clubs at the schools, and provide resources for our camps and our summer adventures," said YOKE Executive Director Jonathan Haskell.

Haskell said YOKE typically helps around 10,000 kids a year.

