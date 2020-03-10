Yves Pons named SEC Defensive Player of the Year

Vols basketball forward Yves Pons has been named Defensive Player of the Year by the South Eastern Conference.

The award marks the first in the Volunteer Basketball program history.

Pons led the SEC in blocks all year and finished the regular season with 73 blocks in 31 games. His 73 blocks tie UT's single-season record, initially set by C.J. Black in 1997-98. Pons needs just one more block during postseason play to stand alone as Tennessee's single-season leader.

