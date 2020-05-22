Yves Pons serenades World's Fair Park with 'Careless Whisper' cover

While it's not clear if Yves Pons is ever going to dance again with the Vols, the Frenchman proved he knows how to lay down a tune.

just an absolute force of nature pic.twitter.com/ZHCtGmr7Ji — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) May 23, 2020

In a video tweeted by the Tennessee Basketball account, Pons is seen playing the saxophone to George Michael's "Careless Whisper."

The video was heavily edited with overlays of majestic scenery and Pons on the basketball court, leading Twitter users to question if it really was the 2020 SEC Defensive Player of the Year jamming out. So many people doubted the authenticity of the solo that Tennessee Basketball tweeted another video out a few minutes later.

Raw, unedited version. For the haters pic.twitter.com/LCQnfwByKi — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) May 23, 2020

Pons started all 31 games this past season and became the first Vol ever to be named SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and just the third Vol to make the SEC All-Defensive Team.

He entered his name in the NBA Draft in April and has until June 15 to decide if he wants to return for his senior season or move ahead with his professional aspirations.

