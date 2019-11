The Zac Brown Band is adding Knoxville to a stop on the tour next year on March 5th, 2020.

Other big stars like Garth Brooks to Elton John are also finding their way to the Big Orange also.

Kim Bumpas with Visit Knoxville said the city has three major factors: people who will buy tickets, short drives for other people around the southeast and new alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium and Thompson-Boiling Arena.

