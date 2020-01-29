Zaxby’s files lawsuit against Joella’s Hot Chicken over logo

The Georgia-based chicken restaurant franchise Zaxby’s has filed a lawsuit against Louisville’s Joella’s Hot Chicken over claims of a similar logo.

Zaxby’s filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Joella’s last week, claiming that the logo is “confusingly similar” to that of Zaxby’s own logo. Both logos feature a silhouetted chicken inside of a circle, but with different colors and designs.

The lawsuit claims the similar logos would cause confusion to consumers, especially with businesses that offer similar goods in neighboring locations.

A cease-and-desist was sent to Joella’s Hot Chicken back in October.

Joella’s Hot Chicken released a statement from their corporate office Monday, which reads:

“At Joella’s Hot Chicken, we hold our product and our reputation to a high standard. We take accusations such as these seriously but are just as surprised as everyone else when looking at these two logos side-by-side. We are currently discussing next steps with our legal team. At this time, we cannot make any further comment in regard to this pending lawsuit.”

