Rare 'zonkey' born at Kenyan National Park

A zebra at the Chyulu Hills National Park in Kenya gave birth to an unusual looking baby by her side. The foal had stripes, but they weren't dark and barely covered her body.

According to CNN, caregivers at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust examined the foal up close and discovered it was a zonkey, a zebra-donkey hybrid.

"Working with wildlife, one learns to expect the unexpected," the rescue group said in a news release on Wednesday. "Even the most seemingly story can eventually reveal its true stripes and end up surprising us all."

According to the rescue group, the mama zebra, which doesn't have a name, was a stray who ventured out of Kenya's Tsavo East National Park and into a community of a local cattle herd.

The zebra was later transferred to the Chyulu National Park.

Since zebra pregnancies last 12 months, the team was quickly able to figure out how it all happened. During her time with the cattle herd last year, she had "obviously become acquainted with an amorous donkey," the news release said.

"The zonkey combines the sturdy body of its donkey sire and the striped legs of its zebra mother, which makes for a striking creature," the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust said. "While it should otherwise lead a normal life, zonkeys are mules, meaning that it will be unable to successfully breed once it reaches maturity."

The zebra and her baby zonkey are "thriving" in their new habitat and have enough food and water to keep them happy.

