Zoo Knoxville announces target date for reopening

Zoo Knoxville announced they expect to reopen in May.

The Zoo's President and CEO Lisa New announced Tuesday that May 18 is the target date for reopening.

New said the zoo will limit the number of visitors with online ticket sales and reservations.

Zoo Knoxville will reopen as passive use only, with most buildings and all playgrounds closed. Officials said a passive experience will be more like a greenway.

New said that all Zoo staff will be wearing masks. Visitors are encouraged to also wear a mask.

