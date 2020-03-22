Zoo Knoxville asks for public's amid coronavirus pandemic

Zoo Knoxville is calling on the public's help after a proposed relief package excludes certain businesses.

Federal lawmakers are considering a multi-billion dollar package to help those impacted by the economic crisis in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Zoo Knoxville, zoos, museums and other cultural institutions are not included in the pending legislation.

"We are acting as one voice nationwide," the zoo said in a release. "Guests through the gates are our primary source of funding."

The zoo said 86 percent of its funding comes from visitors coming to the attraction.

To read more about the petition, click here.

