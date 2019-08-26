Zoo Knoxville penguins headed for Ripley's Aquarium

Zoo Knoxville is inviting visitors to attend a "formal farewell" for the zoo's African Penguins.

The penguins are making the move from the zoo to Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies soon.

From August 30 to September 2, all guests wearing black and white clothing will get $5 off general admission to the zoo.

Zoo Knoxville said Ripley's will provide "more social and enrichment opportunities" for the penguins. According to a release, the penguin migration was prompted by construction.

Buy tickets here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.