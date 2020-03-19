Zoo Knoxville giraffes enjoy bubble time

The gates to Zoo Knoxville might be closed, but the animals are still having plenty of fun.

Everyday while the zoo is closed they plan to "Bring the Zoo to you." Thursday afternoon they introduced their giraffe calf Bea to bubbles. Watch in the video below.

Zoo Knoxville is also trying to help parents who are watching kids at home, and running low on things to do. Each week they plan to post a new assignment for fellow keepers. This weeks assignment is below:

1) Draw a photo of your favorite Zoo Knoxville animal.

2) Take a photo of the drawing (or yourself with the drawing)

3) Post to your favorite social media account and tag @zooknoxville

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.