Zoo Knoxville offering $5 tickets to help local charities

Zoo Knoxville will pay it forward to many local charities by offering $5 general admission tickets to guests who bring in a donation.

Visitors can bring donations for the Young-Williams Animal Center, Mission of Hope, the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley or Knox County's Office on Aging PAWS program.

Zoo guests who donate an item will receive free parking Nov. 7-10 along with a $5 ticket for ages 4 and up.

A limited number of tickets will be available each day and advanced online purchase is required.

The items needed include non-perishable food items, hygiene items, new children's toys, dog or cat food or new pet toys (no rawhide or bones).

