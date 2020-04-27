Zoo Knoxville reveals guidelines for reopening in mid-May

Zoo Knoxville says it plans to reopen in mid-May, but it will be a slightly different experience than you might be used to.

The zoo said they have submitted plans to the city and county to open in phase one as a "passive experience."

What that means is that visitors will only be able to look at animals. Areas like the splash pads, the kid zoo and play equipment will not be open, and the zoo will have a one-way walking system.

You'll also have to purchase your tickets over the phone or online.

To protect guests and employees, the zoo said all indoor exhibits will be closed, they will decrease capacity and increase cleaning. All staff members will wear masks, and they'll be encouraging visitors to wear them, too.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.