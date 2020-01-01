Zoo Knoxville says goodbye to one of its mother African painted dogs

Zoo Knoxville announced Wednesday its team of vets had to put down Swiss, one of its female African painted dogs.

A Facebook post said she contracted blastomycosis, which is a fungal infection. She was treated with antifungals, steroids and antibiotics over the last few weeks, but didn't get any better.

Swiss came to Knoxville from Cincinnati Zoo on the recommendation of the African Painted Dog Species Survival Plan to be paired with Puzzle.

She's said to had been a great mother and leaves behind 15 strong and healthy offspring who "will be an important part of the future survival of this endangered species."

Swiss was 3 years old.

