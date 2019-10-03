Zoo Knoxville shares news on baby giraffe

Zoo Knoxville is sharing some new details about one of its most recent residents, Bea, a baby giraffe.

Bea, also known as Big Girl Two, was born in July and has been steadily growing ever since.

The zoo said Bea gains about 20 pounds per week and weighs around 374 pounds. She stands 7 and 1/2 feet tall.

When she was first born, she spent most of her time away from crowds, but now the zoo said she spends her time out in the exhibit. For a "snack" her keeper said Bea enjoys greens.

A true southern lady, the zoo said Bea's favorite food right now is collard greens.

To get tickets to see Bea and her mother Frances, go here.

Watch Zoo Knoxville's full update below!

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.