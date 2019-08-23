Zoo Knoxville welcomes red panda cub

Knoxville zookeepers will soon have another adorable addition!

The Zoo announced a red cub panda will arrive at Zoo Knoxville Friday evening.

Marvin the red panda will be raised with three other panda cubs.

Marvin was born with a twin at the Idaho Falls Zoo in June. Zookeepers believe Marvin will do even better at Zoo Knoxville where he will be raised among other cubs.

Zoo Knoxville curator Sarah Glass and her team will take care of the panda cubs. Glasses team are internationally recognized experts in the care and husbandry of red pandas.

If you want to follow Marvin's journey follow Zoo Knoxville social media @zooknoxvile.

