Zoo Knoxville announces death of Elsa the African Lion

Zoo Knoxville announced sad news on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Elsa the African Lion has died. / Source: (Zoo Knoxville)

Elsa the African Lion has died. She was 13-years-old.

Elsa was being treated for a systemic inflammatory reaction. On Saturday, her health began to decline rapidly and she became unresponsive. Despite emergency intervention by the zoo’s veterinary team, her quality of life continued to deteriorate.

"It was obvious on Saturday that it was time to let her go," zookeepers said. "It's a hard decision to make."

The cause of her death is unknown as officials await the results of a necropsy which could take about a week.

Elsa was born at Zoo Knoxville on June 6, 2006, and was a beloved ambassador for her species. Over her lifetime, she educated millions of visitors about African lions and inspired people to take action to save them from extinction.

