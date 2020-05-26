Zoo Knoxville's beloved camel dies affter struggle with cancer

Zoo Knoxville's beloved camel died Sunday.

The camel, 'Abba' passed away Sunday, May 24 after a brief struggle with cancer, according to the zoo.

The zoo took to Facebook to explain Abba's condition.

"In late January, Abba was diagnosed with an inoperable obstruction in his bowel. His caretakers and the vet team from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine monitored him closely and made him comfortable but over the weekend his health began to rapidly decline. When it became apparent nothing could be done to sustain his quality of life, the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize him." the post reads.

Zoo Knoxville said Abba was very close with his caretakers and loved being talked to, especially by his name.

Abba was also known as the 'weather camel' for his "keenly accurate ability to sense when rain was coming, at which time he would let his keepers know it was time to head for the barn because he disliked getting wet."

Abba's companion 'Ty' was reportedly consoled by his caretakers, who spent the night in the barn with him the night Abba passed away so he wouldn't be alone.

“We are heartbroken, but find comfort in the fact that Abba was adored not only by our zoo staff but by our visitors, too,” said Phil Colclough, Director of Animal Care, Conservatio and Education. “The legacy Abba leaves behind is of the joy he brought to so many of our guests who had the opportunity to interact with him.”

