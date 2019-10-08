Zoo Knoxville's annual BOO! At the Zoo kicks off Friday

Zoo Knoxville's annual Halloween event, BOO! At the Zoo kicks off Friday, Oct. 11.

Friday starts the three weekends of spooky fun at the zoo. For 33 years, the zoo has put on the family event that offers trick-or-treating throughout the zoo, costumed characters and entertainers.

The event will also feature activities like the Scary-Go-Round, the BOO! Choo Train and haunted forest and camel rides.

Each weekend will feature special appearances by Star Wars characters from the 501st Legion and magical princesses.

Tickets are $10 per person and children under four are free. Parking is free for all visitors during the event. Zoo Knoxville annual pass holders and U.S. Cellular customers get a $1 discount on tickets and receive a Speed Pass Lane for early entry.

The Halloween event will be open Friday, Oct. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 13, Thursday, Oct. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 20 and Thursday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

