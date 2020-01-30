Emails raise questions of execution drugs access

A federal court filing shows that email records from Tennessee's Department of Correction raise questions about access to certain execution drugs.

Tuesday's filing by an attorney for Tennessee death row inmates notes that a Nov. 21 email says the department was having a difficult time sourcing vecuronium bromide, a paralyzing agent and the second in Tennessee's three-drug lethal injection.

The filing says it doesn't appear the department has procured that drug or another paralytic. An Oct. 30 email says there may be a “loop hole” to getting another drug previously used by Tennessee on its own, pentobarbital, by importing it.

