Police: Husband wanted after wife found dead in Tennessee home

Police in Tennessee are looking to question a man whose wife was found dead inside their home.

Metro Nashville police said in a news release Sunday that officers were searching for 42-year-old Ronald Dickens.

Family members found 30-year-old Shawnton Clay dead in the couple's home Saturday afternoon.

Police say there was obvious trauma to the body. The couple got married in 2018. Clay's family believes they were in the process of a divorce or annulment.

Police say Dickens may be driving a black Toyota Camry that belonged to Clay. Anyone with information on his location has been asked to contact police.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)