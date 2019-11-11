Police: Man left starved puppies to eat dead dog

A Louisville man has been charged after a dog was found dead and five others were found starving and dehydrated in his backyard.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) officers arrested Lamarrick Sanders, 39, on Thursday afternoon; he was charged with six counts of cruelty to animals.

On July 20, 2019, LMPD said Sanders left four Pitbull puppies, ranging in age from 2 to 3 months old, and two adult Pitbulls in the backyard of a Louisville home.

Sanders’ arrest report states that someone called Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) about the dogs being neglected. Officers arrived to find the puppies emaciated and dehydrated. One of the adult dogs was found dead and partially eaten by the puppies, LMPD said. The other adult dog was allegedly starved and dehydrated.

LMAS cared for all of the surviving dogs; they are expected to recover. All of the animals tested positive for worms and had fly bites, according to LMPD.

