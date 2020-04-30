Kids stole $1M in cars from N. Carolina dealerships

Police in North Carolina has accused a group of teenagers and children as young as 9 of stealing more than $1.1 million in vehicles from car dealerships.

Winston-Salem police told news outlets that the 19 suspects range in age from 9 to 16 and are accused of stealing nearly 50 cars from dealerships in Winston-Salem and Kernersville since mid-March.

Police said the Forsyth County Department of Juvenile Justice has denied the department’s requests to detain the children, but the investigation remains ongoing. Police said they have charged one 19-year-old suspect with possession of a stolen motor vehicle in connection with the break-ins.

