Are checkerboard cowboy hats the new Vols trend?

Could checkerboard cowboy hats become the new Vols trend? Several Vols have made fashion statements in cowboy hats this season.

Trey Smith has made several appearances with the cowboy hat this season.

Ashley Smith, Director of Student-Athlete Career Development, and sister to offensive lineman Trey Smith suggested that the cowboy hat be added to official Vols fan gear.

"Hey @UTVolShop can you all get Tennessee cowboy hats for the 2020 season? Checkerboard ones would be ��," Smith wrote on Twitter.

The VolShop said something just is already in the works.

Looks like VolNation needs to get ready for one wild ride with these two cowboys in orange and white this year! #Tennessee #Cowboys #GoVols https://t.co/QDkqEfMhzG — Ashley Smith (@iameashleysmith) January 10, 2020

