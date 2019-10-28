Cracker Barrel honors veterans with a free slice of cake

This Veterans Day Cracker Barrel will honor military veterans by offering a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake or a Pumpkin Pie Latte.

Cracker Barrel will also honor the men and women who served this country by offering $25 dollars off all U.S military branch-themed rocking chairs and 25 percent off all military licensed products in-store and online. The special offer will be available from Oct. 28 through Nov. 11.

Customers can help Cracker Barrel honor veterans by purchasing one of the brand's iconic wooden rocking chairs. Cracker Barrel will donate 10 percent of retail sales from the rocking chairs to Operation Homefront, a national military nonprofit that aims to build strong, stable and secure military families.

“It’s an honor to be able to serve America’s armed forces and their families every day,” Cracker Barrel Senior Manager of Corporate Citizenship, Sloane Lucas said. “On Veterans Day, we want to show them additional love and appreciation for all the sacrifices they have made – and continue to make – serving our nation.”

In 2016, Cracker Barrel made Operation Homefront its flagship nonprofit partner. Since then, $1.3 million has been donated to the organization.

Operation Homefront serves America’s military families by providing critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and recurring family support programs to help them overcome many of the challenges intrinsic to military life.

