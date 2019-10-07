Dog yogurt launches in Tennessee stores

There is a new treat in stores that you don't have to hide from your dog. Yogi-dog, the original yogurt just for dogs, has officially launched in Tennessee Food City stores.

The yogurt is not only beneficial for dogs digestion but can be enjoyed by pet owners too.

The yogurt is marketed as a healthy alternative to treats for dogs. Yogi-dog is made with 1 percent low-fat milk and probiotics. The all-natural yogurt has zero added sugar and is lactose-free.

Pups can enjoy a variety of flavors including Peanut Butter Cream and Cheddar Cheese.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

