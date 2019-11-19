Kentucky trooper reportedly shoots into neighbor's apartment

Officials in Kentucky said a bullet that randomly fired into an apartment came from the state trooper living upstairs.

Deputies were dispatched to the apartment after a man said a shot was fired into his apartment just feet from where his daughter was sitting, according to Gray-affiliate WAVE3.

“I was like covering up my head because I didn’t know what was happening, and then I looked up and I saw smoke coming from that (the bullet hole),” said 11-year-old Kay’leah Todd.

Deputies said when they arrived on the scene they questioned the victim's upstairs neighbors, Trooper Landon Terry and Trooper Dustin Gross who are both in the field-training phase of their training with the Kentucky State Police.

Terry told deputies the shot was not intentional. The troopers reportedly thought the rifle was empty before someone pulled the trigger, but there was still one round in the chamber.

"The most frustrating part about all of this is that they did not come check on us,” said mother KeeKee Todd. “They knew what happened and they did not come."

According to reports, the deputies said the troopers did not contact their supervisor after the incident. The deputy told the pair they should let their supervisor know, to which they reportedly replied, "we are getting ready to go out."

In the report, the deputy said neither of the troopers acted like they were going to contact their supervisors.

Officials reported the incident to the two troopers supervisors who said their department would handle the investigation.

Investigators said the gun used was not a service weapon. The two troopers graduated from the academy three weeks ago.

KSP officials said the two troopers are not working while the situation is under review.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WAVE3. All rights reserved.