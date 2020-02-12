Top Valentine's Day searches in every state

Valentine's Day is days away and people are searching for love -- literally.

"What is love?" Is the most searched question about love ahead of Valentine's Day.

According to Google Trends, the top questions Googled in the U.S. about love over the past week include:

1. What is love?

2. How to love yourself?

3. How do you know when you love someone?

4. How long does it take to fall in love?

5. How to tell someone you love them?

While many countries express interest in Valentine's Day, India has the greatest interest in searching for Valentine's Day.

If you're looking for Valentine's Day gift ideas, flowers are the most searched gift. Card giving may be a thing of the past, with Ecards ranked as the second most searched gift. Teddy bears, rose bears and chocolate-covered strawberries round out the top five searched Valentine's Day gifts.

Tennesseans seem to agree with the rest of the U.S. in the preference of flowers over chocolate on Valentine's Day. New Hampshire is the only state in the U.S. that prefers Valentine's chocolate over flowers.

Don't have a Valentine? Stay in and have a movie marathon. The most searched romantic comedy in Tennessee is Two Weeks Notice.

