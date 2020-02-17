Vols football tickets prices for 2020 season remain the same

The Vols finished the 2019 season with a six-game win streak, the second-longest active streak among Power Five programs.

Fans who are ready to see what the Vols have in store this year are in luck. Phillip Fulmer announced season tickets for the 2020 football season are now available and pricing has not increased from last year.

Season ticket options start as low as $300. In 2020, the Vols will host games against Alabama, Kentucky, Florida, Missouri, Charlotte, Furman and Troy.

"Everyone is energized about the way we finished last season," Jeremy Pruitt said. "When Neyland Stadium is rocking, it's unlike anyplace else in the country."

Tickets are now available on AllVols.com. The website features a new, interactive, 3D seat map that allows fans to experience the various ticket options in Neyland Stadium.

Fans can also call 865-946-7000 to speak with ticket representatives on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

UT announced the Vol Pass will return for the 2020 football season allowing fans to enjoy UT football from a different seat each game.

"It sure seems like our players block a little better and hit a lot harder when Vol Nation is revved up," Pruitt said. "We've got something special taking place here, and we're putting on more steam every day to make sure the decade of the Vols starts strong."

As a part of Fulmer's push for affordable ticket options, the 2020 price for "no donation required" seating has decreased from $360 to $300.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.