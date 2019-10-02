Principal of Tenn. elementary school accused of making false report

Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office said Krissy Cobb, the principal of Wynn-Habersham Elementary School, surrendered herself to deputies Wednesday afternoon after an incident that occurred on September 12.

Deputies said on that day they were called to the Duff Community of Campbell County near High Knob Road after a report of an unresponsive woman, later identified as Cobb, lying in the road with a gun.

When deputies arrived, bystanders had taken the gun from Cobb, according to reports. Deputies said Cobb was visibly intoxicated and found still lying in the road.

Cobb reportedly told investigators her husband forced her to smoke and drink and had also assaulted her. Reports state Cobb told deputies her husband was armed with a handgun and looking for her.

Cobb was transported to the hospital, where investigators questioned her further.

At the hospital, investigators said Cobb told them her husband hit her in the head, forced her to drink and smoke an unknown substance and held a gun to her head.

Investigators said Cobb reportedly went to the Duff Community after the assault to "take a walk for health reasons," and she was in possession of a firearm.

Officials said Cobb's husband was cooperative and gave a statement denying the incident. Reports state the husband had a witness verify his story about his location during incident.

After Cobb was released from the hospital, officials conducted another interview. Officials said Cobb changed her story and said her husband hadn't assaulted her.

According to reports, Cobb told investigators many false stories during the interview.

After the investigation officials found the alleged assault could not have occurred.

Cobb's vehicle was processed for evidence and remnants of a controlled substance were found inside, according to officials.

Reports state Cobb is currently charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence, public intoxication, filing a false police report and littering. Cobb was booked into the Campbell County Jail and released on a $5,000 bond.

According to Campbell County Director of Schools Jennifer Fields, Cobb has been suspended without pay.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.