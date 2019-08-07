"Boyd was the one who shot Chris:" Christian-Newsom families react

A convicted killer in the Christian-Newsom murders testified Wednesday against Eric Boyd in exchange for a reduced sentence.

George Thomas told the jury Boyd shot Christopher Newsom.

"I seen like three bright shots basically and then [Boyd] pulled [Newsom] over towards the other side of the building and then that's when he came back and grabbed a can of gas then went back over there," Thomas said during his testimony on Aug. 7.

Newsom's parents, Mary and Hugh, said Eric Boyd is their son's killer and this is the testimony they said could lead to conviction.

"I had a mother's instinct from the beginning that Boyd was the one who shot Chris. That's why we wanted to do this case," Mary said.

Eric Boyd was the first to be sentenced in the Christian-Newsom case and was found guilty of being an accessory after the fact. Those were federal charges, not state.

Newsom's parents fought to have Boyd on trial again.

Thomas was convicted in the Christian-Newsom murders and got two life sentences plus 25 years in prison. In a plea deal, the state agreed to reduce his sentence to 50 years in exchange for his testimony.

It's a deal Channon's mother, Deena, said could bring justice.

"I feel good for the promise I made to Channon to help get Chris' murderer," Deena said.

Penny White, the director at the Center for Advocacy at the University of Tennessee College of Law, said plea bargains are common.

White said deals typically happen in cases where the prosecution has no other witnesses to take the stand, so they offer a reduced sentence for testimony.

She said sometimes a defendant's attorney will approach the state to get a plea bargain, which is dependent on truthful testimony.

However, White said there are several documented cases in which wrongful convictions were the result of false testimony.

