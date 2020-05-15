Neighborhood throws special graduation ceremony for Knoxville seniors

A Knoxville neighborhood came together when the pandemic canceled graduation for two seniors.

Friday night was a special moment for Stephanie Warman and Arron Kelly. They were supposed to be graduating at Thompson Boling Arena, but a cul-de-sac in Woodbrook Park became their stage.

It wasn't quite what they had expected, but when the neighborhood turned out for them, it was special nonetheless.

Kelly said, "It's so much more special honestly because it just shows how much they appreciate us and love us. Not every neighborhood is doing this, and I'm glad we're as close as we are."

Warman is a graduate from West High School and Kelly from Bearden High School.

The kids' moms and some of the neighbors gave speeches to make it more authentic. Some attendees wore masks and maintained social distancing, while some households sat together.

