Watch on WBXX: Terri Clark, Lauren Alaina and Ashley McBryde perform at Grand Ole Opry

Grand Ole Opry continues to broadcast live performances during the coronavirus pandemic with an all female lineup performing on Saturday.

The April 4 show will feature Lauren Alaina, Ashley McBryde and Terri Clark.

This will be the third straight week the Opry performance will take place without a live audience as the Opry launches #UNBROKEN, a charitable campaign to raise money for the MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund.

The fund benefits artist and musicians struggling through the pandemic.

The performance will take place live at 8 p.m. ET and you can watch it live on WBXX.

You can also watch the performance live on Circle's Facebook and Youtubepages.

