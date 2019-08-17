Photo of driver on cellphone submitted as evidence in Greyhound bus crash investigation

A passenger's picture is new evidence in the investigation into whether a Greyhound bus driver was on his phone when the bus collided with a truck in Rockcastle County.

The picture appears to show the driver using his phone moments before the accident.

Metadata on the photo reveals it was taken at 3:57 p.m. Thursday which was shortly before the crash.

A concerned passenger took the picture, and her family shared it with WKYT before sending it to Kentucky State Police.

Commercial vehicle enforcement officers say they will be inspecting the bus driver's phone records which is standard procedure for similar crashes.

Investigators say the driver of the bus, 64-year-old Vincent Watts of Atlanta, was in the center of the three northbound lanes when the bus left its lane of travel and collided with a flatbed truck.

"I'm not 100 percent sure at the time of the crash but a few minutes before I glanced up and saw him on his phone," said passenger Taylor McClain who was sitting on the right-hand side of the bus. "You're putting everybody's lives in danger for a text message or a picture. It doesn't make any sense."

Greyhound is also looking into the cause of the wreck. The company has a zero-tolerance policy for bus drivers using a phone while driving.

The communication specialist for Greyhound responded to our request for a statement, saying, “Consistent with our protocol, the driver is currently out of service as Greyhound conducts its own internal investigation.”

17 people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

Copyright 2019 WKYT. All rights reserved.