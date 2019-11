The Tennessee Lady Vols got a statement win on Monday night by beating 15th-ranked Notre Dame on the road, 74-63.

The win keeps Tennessee unbeaten on the season, and marks the first signature win of Kellie Harper's tenure as head coach.

The Lady Vols had 12 blocks in the game, which is the most since November of 2017. That's just three shy of the school record.

Tennessee out-rebounded Notre Dame 55-28.