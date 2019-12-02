Make an impact in our community with Big Give Knox

United Way of Greater Knoxville is making a difference by hosting Big Give Knox a 24-hour online giving campaign all day tomorrow, December 3.

Donations to fill an entire classroom / Source: WVLT News

According to Big Give Knox, it is a day of giving fueled by the power of social media and collaboration with anyone able to donate.

It is a community wide day of supporting local non profits by empowering communities and changing lives.

In an interview with Brittany Tarwater, the Taylor family said "They (United Way) were very instrumental in getting everything started for us. Without everyone, they built the perfect medical team for our son. Everyone from doctors, to nurse practitioners, it truly takes a village. We wouldn't be there without United Way".

Click here for more information on how to make a difference with Big Give Knox.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.