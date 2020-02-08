National record falls at Tennessee state swim meet

The Volunteer state's best swimmers are in town for the next couple days at the state high school championships on the UT campus.

The Allan Jones Aquatic Center is playing host to the T-I-S-C-A state high school championships and East Tennessee is well represented. The Maryville girls sit in 3rd after the first day of action, while the Hardin Valley boys left the water in 5th. Webb school senior freestyler Michael McClam-Roch says swimming right here in Knoxville is a big advantage for him and his teammates, "It's a great honor definitely. We have one of the nicest facilities in the country and when the competition comes home, it's really great to compete where you grow up and where you train year-round so it definitely gives an advantage to East Tennessee kids and I like seeing my teammates on the podium."

Michael took fourth in the 50 free. Alex Walsh, took 1st in the 200 free and Younger sister Gretchen Walsh broke the national record in the women's 50 freestyle. Congratulations to Gretchen! The event continues all day Saturday on the UT Campus.

