Neighborhoods showing patriotism from a distance

A neighborhood in Halls is showing off their patriotism while keeping kids entertained. They've been posting weekly themed competitions. This week is "America."

Whether it’s an American flag flowing on someone’s porch or a hand-painted picture in a window, there was plenty of red, white and blue in in yards.

The neighborhood has been trying different themes. The first theme was rainbows.

"Me, and my mom did this so we got to spend a lot of time together," said fourth-grader Anna Mccollum.

"We go on walks and get to look at the rainbows and flags," said 3rd grader," said 3rd grader Grady Griffin.

They're planning to do a bunny theme next.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

