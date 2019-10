Knox County Sheriff's Office said a car led them on a chase through East Knox County Thursday morning.

Officials said the chase lasted for approximately 15 minutes and ended on Roberts Road in Corryton.

There have been no reports of injuries.

WVLT News crews at the scene witnessed a vehicle being towed away.

As of 8 a.m. officials had not released any information regarding arrests related to the incident.

