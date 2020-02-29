South Carolina primary underway as Democratic candidates campaign in Tennessee

As all eyes are on South Carolina during the state's early presidential primary, Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar was instead in Knoxville, making a last-minute plea on Saturday to the state's moderate voters.

By the time Super Tuesday rolls around Mike Bloomberg, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Jane Sanders will have all visited Tennessee.

Klobuchar made an appearance in Knoxville Saturday morning. Buttigieg visited Knoxville in December. In January Mike Bloomberg opened a field office in Knoxville and visited supporters in the area. Jane Sanders campaigned for her husband Bernie Sanders in Nashville earlier in the week. Jill Biden is set to travel to Tennessee for a Get Out the Vote meet and greet in Memphis on Sunday.

The South Carolina primary is here, but the race is quickly going national as candidates pivot to the 14 states, including Tennessee, that vote on Super Tuesday.

The move is in part a recognition of Joe Biden's strength in South Carolina, with most of the focus on the margin of his victory and who might come in second place. But it's also an effort to tap into the hundreds of delegates at stake in the Super Tuesday contests.

About a third of the delegates needed to secure the Democratic nomination will be on the table.

Nearly a quarter of the Democratic primary delegates will be determined based on the Super Tuesday results. California and Texas are key wins, with the most delegates up for grabs.

But Tennessee's 73 delegates could prove vital for candidates looking to shore up momentum after the primary. Only seven other states will have more delegates than Tennessee on Super Tuesday.

