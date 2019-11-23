Rain to snow to sun this weekend

From soggy to sunshine in just a few hours, our weekend has three seasons packed into two days.

There's heavy rain and spring-like temperatures near 60° this Saturday. Watch for ponding on roadways and remember to use the headlights on your vehicle. Visibility will be a problem most of the day, as solid lines of rain last through at least 2:00 p.m.

Everyone has rain Saturday but amounts will vary: those on the Plateau will have lighter totals, while many in the Smokies and Foothills could have more than 2" of rain today.

In the I'M ALL VOL forecast, the Big Orange is in Tiger country. The football team is playing at Missouri. Our sports team tells us it was freezing rain Friday night, and we don't expect much warmer weather for the away game. They'll be in the middle 30s most of the game.

After the game, and after most of the rain is over, we're still not done with wild weather. Spring turns to wintry weather overnight, with some small accumulations of snow at the higher points of the Smokies. A note for our friends in southeastern Kentucky and on the Plateau: you could also see snow tonight but it will mostly melt off.

Sunday will be dry during the day, and the much better chance to get outside. Are you prepping for the family arriving for Thanksgiving? Get set for highs only in the lower 50s, and a steady breeze from the west-southwest. We have lots of sun glare, but it's a beautiful day to pick out the Christmas tree with the kids!

