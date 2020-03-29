Tropical Smoothie Cafe donating 100,000 smoothies to healthcare workers, first responders

Tropical Smoothie Cafe announced it plans to donate 100,000 smoothies nationwide to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation is a part of the company's #InItTogether campaign to help support healthcare workers and first responders.

“In cafes across the country, the Tropical Smoothie Cafe family is working tirelessly to support our local communities, which are currently facing unprecedented hardship,” said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. “Our safety is dependent upon the selfless, hard work of our local healthcare workers and first responders and we want to help them in any way we can. The 100K smoothie giveaway is a simple, but impactful example of one way we can show our gratitude and bring a smile to their face – one sip at a time.”

Each cafe has been challenged to donate at least 100 smoothies.

To learn more about Tropical Smoothie Cafe and the #InItTogether campaign, visit the brand’s website.

