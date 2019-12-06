KPD cruisers rammed during chase for stolen vehicle, teen charged with assault

A Knoxville teen was arrested after fleeing police and ramming police cruisers with a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to records.

Justin Tyler Clapp, 19, was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault after police spotted a stolen vehicle that led to a pursuit.

According to Knoxville Police Department, and an officer spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen earlier on the same day. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Chevy S10 Pike on to Old Tazewell Pike that led to a pursuit chase traveling from Old Tazewell Pike that led to Maynardville Highway.

Officers said they witnessed items they believed to be narcotics being thrown out of the vehicle during the pursuit, records show.

According to a release, Officer Finley initiated a pit maneuver in an attempt to stop Clapp. Clapp then rammed a K-9 officer's cruiser and attempted to flee, then rammed the stolen vehicle into another police cruiser with two officers inside.

Police said Clapp has suspended driver's license and multiple outstanding warrants from Knox County and Anderson County.

Police said the vehicle was returned to its owner and Clapp was taken into custody.

